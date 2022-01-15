Red Hawk Ranch requesting height variance for workforce housing

The developer of Red Hawk Ranch wants to build three multifamily workforce housing buildings, but is requesting a 4.9 foot height variance for the project. This map shows the sketch plan for the location of the three buildings.

Board of Adjustment packet/Grand County

As part of the Red Hawk Ranch subdivision, developers are seeking a height variance for a workforce housing project.

The developer, Graceland Holdings, represented by Vogel & Associates, is requesting a height variance for three buildings on two parcels intended for multifamily housing. The project, which sits east of Indian Grass Road in Tabernash, has been proposed as community workforce housing.

According to the sketch plan, the entire Red Hawk Ranch development is expected to result in 228 units, with a few different lot sizes and cabins. For the three multifamily buildings containing 72 residential units, the developer wants to go from the required 35 feet to 39.9 feet.

On Wednesday, the Grand County Board of Adjustment met to discuss an updated sketch plan for the multifamily development to address items reviewed at the Dec. 8 planning commission meeting on Red Hawk Ranch.

To the north of the proposed building is a residential home, while the parcels to the south and west are undeveloped and to the east is the Crooked Creek open space corridor. According to a staff memo, the updates significantly reduced the length of the footprint of one building, increasing the open space buffer to the north from 50 feet to 112 feet.

The project has been designed as a three-story walkup that is 25% one bedroom and 75% two bedroom units. The developer argues the height variance is needed in order to make the workforce housing feasible.

With the variance, county staff recommended adding a rent restriction requirement to ensure that these units serve those in Grand County with an average median income between 80-120%.

According to the data in the certificate presented to the board, this would equal a monthly rent of $1,183-$1,774 for a one bedroom unit or $1,420-$2,130 for a two bedroom unit depending on the number of people in the household. Staff also recommended that the rent plan be approved by the Grand County Housing Authority before commissioner approval.

One of the biggest concerns from the public was how a 39.9 foot building would impact views, specifically for the family that sits directly north of the proposed development. The density of the multifamily units compared to the surrounding area was also a concern from the public.

Staff said the burden of proof is on the applicant to demonstrate that the proposed variance would not significantly hinder the views of its neighbors — though a 35 foot building, which is permitted, would do the same to some degree.

The board of adjustment felt that with the changes the developer has made to accommodate the views of neighbors, they would need to see updated renderings of how the proposed building would impact the views. They continued the hearing to next month to allow time to bring back accurate renderings.