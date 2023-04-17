Reestablished local Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation chapter plans second banquet

The Middle Park chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, an organization dedicated to the conservation of elk and their habitat, will host its annual banquet May 13 at Sun Outdoors in Granby.

The chapter disbanded in 2007, but community members reestablished it in 2021 and held the first banquet in nearly a decade and a half in May of 2022. The chapter raised almost $60,000 in donations in 2022 after a 15-year absence.

Chapter Chairman Dan Franz wrote in an email that last year’s banquet saw a strong turnout and one young attendee won a Browning X-Bolt Western Hunter LR and a cow elk hunt for kids ages 12-17 donated by Burchez Ranch.

“By teaming with us this year, you will help enhance everyone’s wildlife future,” stated Franz in a press release.

Franz wrote about the chapter’s gratefulness for the generosity of local businesses in supporting the chapter’s cause again this year. He added that ticket and table sales have been going well.

Attendees can buy tickets, tables and sponsorships on RMEF.org . The banquet includes dinner, raffles and auctions.