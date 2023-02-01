Regional government council hires new grant manager

Johnathan Godes will be the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments' new regional grants navigator.

Northwest Colorado Council of Governments/Courtesy photo

The Northwest Colorado Council of Governments announced Jan. 30 it hired Johnathan Godes as its new regional grants navigator. The council includes the county government of Grand County as well as town governments of Kremmling, Hot Sulphur Springs, Granby, Grand Lake, Fraser and Winter Park.

County and town governments from Eagle, Jackson, Pitkin, Routt and Summit counties, plus the town of Glenwood Springs, also participate in the council. Godes will help the governments obtain funding from state and federal grants.

NWCCOG Executive Director Jon Stavney said in a press release that Godes’ research will help members navigate recent Congressional spending like the Infrastructure and Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act, as well as Notice of Funding Opportunities from federal agencies.

Previously, Godes served as the president of the Colorado Association of Ski Towns, ran an early childhood nonprofit, worked in personal finance and founded the Boys & Girls Club of Craig. He currently serves as the mayor of Glenwood Springs.

Godes’ contract needs to be finalized by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, which provides NWCCOG the funding for the grants navigator position.