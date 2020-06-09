Regional summer fishing in full swing

Fishing has been great with almost all species biting right now in Grand County.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

Here is your Grand County fishing report for the week of June 8. It’s summer in the Rockies so you should make sure to bring rain gear and sunscreen.

Grand Lake: Fishing for all species has been very good lately. Brown trout and rainbow trout are being caught all along the shorelines. Small spoons and crankbaits are working well. The lake trout bite has picked up and has been good to excellent depending on the day. Various plastics and jigging spoons tipped with sucker in 30-65 feet have been producing fish.

Williams Fork: Water capacity is 92%. Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The surface temp is 51 early in the morning warming to low 60s. The afternoon winds are blowing warm surface water to the east side of the lake where you’ll find Pike sunning in the shallows.

The northern bite is slow but some fish are being caught on a slow retrieve with floating or suspending hard baits. The lake trout bite is fair to good depending on the day. Warming water is driving the fish to deeper, but all age groups can be found in 45-55 feet early morning. Fish deeper as the day wears on.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Tube jigs or grubs tipped with sucker meat are working well. Frequent moves will keep you on biting fish. Rainbows can be caught around the campgrounds bottom fishing with worms, Salmon eggs or power bait. Casting small spinners or spoons where the river meets the lake early and late in the day should produce some fish. Kokanee trolling is very slow. Kokanee trollers are catching small Lake Trout.

Lake Granby: Rainbows have been fishing excellent. Use worms on a jig head. If you’d rather throw lures, try a very small Bio Bait tube on a 1/16 ounce jig head, cast it out, let it sink and then reel it in very slowly.

Browns have been hitting minnow style jerk baits and tubes in the rocks. Browns are fishing best very early and very late in the day.

Lake Trout have been biting well. 30-60 feet of water is holding a lot of fish. Tubes, spoons and hair jigs have all been working very well.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com.