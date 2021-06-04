Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to close Sunday

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced it will close for the season Sunday, June 6.

Those looking to take advantage of closing weekend will have top-to-bottom access to runs off the Black Mountain Express and Lenawee lifts in addition to the Treeline Terrain Park. All beginner terrain has been closed, and the conditions are only suitable for experienced skiers and riders, according to the ski area. Uphill access will also close for the season Sunday night.

In addition to full-day lift tickets, A-Basin is offering $29 tickets Sunday afternoon that will be valid from 2-4 p.m. Live bands will be performing at the base area from 1-4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. All lift tickets must be purchased online.

A-Basin will begin daily summer operations June 25.