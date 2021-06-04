Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to close Sunday
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced it will close for the season Sunday, June 6.
Those looking to take advantage of closing weekend will have top-to-bottom access to runs off the Black Mountain Express and Lenawee lifts in addition to the Treeline Terrain Park. All beginner terrain has been closed, and the conditions are only suitable for experienced skiers and riders, according to the ski area. Uphill access will also close for the season Sunday night.
In addition to full-day lift tickets, A-Basin is offering $29 tickets Sunday afternoon that will be valid from 2-4 p.m. Live bands will be performing at the base area from 1-4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. All lift tickets must be purchased online.
A-Basin will begin daily summer operations June 25.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to close Sunday
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced it will close for the season Sunday, June 6.