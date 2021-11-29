I-70 structure replacement construction enters winter shutdown, paving between Frisco and Silverthorne continues
The Colorado Department of Transportation has entered a winter hiatus on construction to replace a failing emergency access structure beneath Interstate 70 west of the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel, according to a news release.
The release said that from the end of November until next April, no lane closures or construction work are expected for the I-70 structure replacement project. The far-right westbound lane west of the tunnel has also been reopened.
A separate repaving project on I-70 will continue between Silverthorne and Frisco during work hours Monday through Thursday, according to the release. CDOT encourages westbound I-70 travelers to plan an additional 30 minutes of travel time when passing through the areas, but eastbound traffic will be unaffected.
