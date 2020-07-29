Register now for 2nd Walk for Life in Kremmling
The 2nd annual Walk For Life in support of the Pregnancy Resource Connection will be Sept. 5 at the Middle Park Fair Grounds in Kremmling.
For the event, the center is hoping for over 100 walkers and runners to strut through Kremmling in bright orange t-shirts.
Fundraising has already begun, and participants are welcome to do a virtual walk or run as well. Register at http://www.walkforlifeprcgrand.com for either a 5K run or family walk.
When you register, don’t forget to put your t-shirt size in, so you can pick up your t-shirt at registration on the day of the walk. If you would like to be a sponsor, call PRC at 970-887-3617.
