Register now for new navigation, knot tying class

Grand Mountain Guides and Two Pines Supply will lead an introductory class in various climbing knots and their applications in the outdoors. The class will also teach basic backcountry navigation, including map reading and navigating with a compass, which is essential when you are off trail or in remote areas.

Granby Rec will host the class 1 p.m. Sunday at the Granby Community Buidling. The cost is $15 per person. Call 970-887-3961 or go to http://www.GranbyRec.activityreg.com to pre-register. Pre-registration is required by today.