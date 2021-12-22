Registration open for Grand Lake Pond Hockey Classic

The fifth annual Grand Lake Pond Hockey Classic will take place Jan. 22.

This year’s event will feature 45 teams of three battling it out on five rinks atop the ice of Colorado’s largest natural lake.

One Love Rum Kitchen will be set up on the ice serving Caribbean fare and their famous cocktails. Games kick off at 8 a.m. and continue through 4 p.m.

Registration is now open at http://www.gograndlake.com/pond-hockey-classic/ . Spaces fill quickly so participants are encouraged to register early.