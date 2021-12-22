Registration open for Grand Lake Pond Hockey Classic
The fifth annual Grand Lake Pond Hockey Classic will take place Jan. 22.
This year’s event will feature 45 teams of three battling it out on five rinks atop the ice of Colorado’s largest natural lake.
One Love Rum Kitchen will be set up on the ice serving Caribbean fare and their famous cocktails. Games kick off at 8 a.m. and continue through 4 p.m.
Registration is now open at http://www.gograndlake.com/pond-hockey-classic/. Spaces fill quickly so participants are encouraged to register early.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Registration open for Grand Lake Pond Hockey Classic
The fifth annual Grand Lake Pond Hockey Classic will take place Jan. 22.