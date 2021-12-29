Registration open for Grand’s youth climbing team

Practices for Grand County’s youth climbing team, the Never Summer Senders, begin in early January.

The team is open to all abilities and the after school practices run in eight week sessions. The team will work on building technique, endurance and strength with kids walking away from each practice with a better understanding of specific skills while emphasizing fun and safety.

For grades K-5, the practices will be 3-4 p.m. on Sundays Jan. 9-Feb. 24 at the YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch Kiva climbing wall. Climbing shoes and harnesses provided. Cost is $40 and registration is available at stokefactory.co/never-summer-senders/.

For middle and high school climbers, practices will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 6-Feb. 24 at the Grand Park Community Recreation Center. Harnesses provided and limited climbing shoes available.

Cost is $60. Register by emailing coach Chris Michalowski at chris_michalowski@yahoo.com .