Registration open for Taking Steps for Cancer
The ninth annual Taking Steps for Cancer 5K and auction is scheduled for Sept. 26.
The 5K walk/run goes through Grand Lake and starts at 10 a.m. After the race, there will be food, drinks, music by Martin & Taylor, and the annual live and silent auctions from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Daven Haven Lodge and Backstreet Steakhouse.
The silent auction will also be open noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 23, Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 at John F Williams Photography in Grand Lake.
All proceeds benefit the Taking Steps/Mountain Family Center Cancer Fund to help Grand County residents cover costs related to treatment.
Registration is available at http://www.MountainFamilyCenter.org/events or walk-ins can register from 8-10 a.m. at the race. To guarantee a t-shirt, runners must register by 9:15 a.m. Sept. 26.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Registration open for Taking Steps for Cancer
The ninth annual Taking Steps for Cancer 5K and auction is scheduled for Sept. 26.