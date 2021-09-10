Registration open for Taking Steps for Cancer

The ninth annual Taking Steps for Cancer 5K and auction is scheduled for Sept. 26.

The 5K walk/run goes through Grand Lake and starts at 10 a.m. After the race, there will be food, drinks, music by Martin & Taylor, and the annual live and silent auctions from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Daven Haven Lodge and Backstreet Steakhouse.

The silent auction will also be open noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 23, Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 at John F Williams Photography in Grand Lake.

All proceeds benefit the Taking Steps/Mountain Family Center Cancer Fund to help Grand County residents cover costs related to treatment.

Registration is available at http://www.MountainFamilyCenter.org/events or walk-ins can register from 8-10 a.m. at the race. To guarantee a t-shirt, runners must register by 9:15 a.m. Sept. 26.