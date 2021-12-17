Registration open for youth basketball league, Nordic club

Registration is now open for the Granby Recreation Department’s youth basketball and Nordic skiing teams.

The Grand County youth basketball league begins practice Jan. 3 and is open to all children in third through sixth grade. Practices are during the week and games are on Saturday’s beginning Jan. 22 through Feb. 26.

Registrations are being taken until teams are full. Contact your local recreation office for more information or to register: Granby Rec at 970-887-3961, Fraser Valley Rec at 970-726-8968 or Kremmling Town Hall at 970-724-3249.

Also, kids in second through fifth grade are invited to join the Granby Recreation Department in a Nordic ski club. Kindergartners and first graders are also welcomed if accompanied by a parent.

The Cross Country Cruisers will learn the fundamentals of Nordic skiing, increase endurance, learn responsible equipment care and have fun. No experience necessary and Nordic equipment is available for use at no additional cost.

The club will meet at and return to Miss Meimerskirch’s classroom at Granby Elementary School and ski at the Granby Trails with transportation provided.

The club will be 4:15-6 p.m. Mondays from Jan. 17 to Feb. 21, except for Feb. 14. The cost is $50 per person. For more information or to register, call the Granby Rec Department at 970-887-3961.