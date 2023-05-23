Rep. Dylan Roberts and Speaker Julie McCluskie hear from Grand County residents

Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie and Sen. Dylan Roberts held a town hall at the Granby Library on May 22. They spoke on their most recent bills and heard from residents about issues impacting Grand County.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie and State Senator Dylan Roberts were on the road on May 22, where they took part in several events in Granby. They received a tour of the Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum, attended the Grand County State of the River event on water issues and held a town hall to hear from community members.

During the town hall at the Granby Library, Rep. McCluskie and Sen. Roberts recapped what they had accomplished during the 2023 legislative session. They described how the bills they passed will benefit Grand County, then answered questions from residents on critical issues impacting the community.

Penny Hamilton hands Sen. Dylan Roberts and Rep. Julie McCluskie a signed copy of her book while giving the elected officials a private tour of the Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum in Granby May 22, 2023.

Tara Alatorre/Sky-Hi News

McCluskie sponsored 15 bills, which primarily focused on affordable housing, public safety, education (with a concentration on early childcare), the workforce, environment and healthcare.

Roberts sponsored 44 bills, 11 of which have already been signed into law. These primarily focused on agriculture, education, water management, wolf reintroduction, affordable housing and economic growth.

The Q&A session with residents covered a robust range of topics, from stream health and drought impacts, to the condition of Colorado’s roads, to the reintroduction of wolves by the end of this year.

An in-depth article on the Granby town hall will feature in an upcoming edition of Sky-Hi News.