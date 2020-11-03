Rep. Joe Neguse wins reelection in 2nd Congressional District

US Rep. Joe Neguse

Courtesy photo

EAGLE — Rep. Joe Neguse has won reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, according to The Associated Press.

Neguse, a Democrat, leads his Republican challenger Charlie Winn with nearly 62% of the vote in early results. Neguse is leading in Summit County with 67% of the vote and in Grand with 51.7%.

Neguse just wrapped up his freshman term in Congress, where he took over for Gov. Jared Polis after Polis was elected governor in 2018.

The last time a Republican held the district — which includes Broomfield, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Larimer and Summit counties as well as parts of Boulder, Jefferson, Eagle and Park counties — the year was 1974.