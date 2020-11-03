Rep. Joe Neguse wins reelection in 2nd Congressional District
Vail Daily
EAGLE — Rep. Joe Neguse has won reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, according to The Associated Press.
Neguse, a Democrat, leads his Republican challenger Charlie Winn with nearly 62% of the vote in early results. Neguse is leading in Summit County with 67% of the vote and in Grand with 51.7%.
Neguse just wrapped up his freshman term in Congress, where he took over for Gov. Jared Polis after Polis was elected governor in 2018.
The last time a Republican held the district — which includes Broomfield, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Larimer and Summit counties as well as parts of Boulder, Jefferson, Eagle and Park counties — the year was 1974.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User