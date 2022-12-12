Rep. McCluskie to host virtual town hall with county commissioners
State District 13 Rep. Julie McCluskie will host a virtual town hall from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, with county commissioners from around her district. Rich Cimino will represent the Grand County commissioners.
Chaffee, Jackson, Lake, Park and Summit counties will also have commissioners attending the event, which will offer a chance for people in District 13 to hear about local and state priorities ahead of the 2023 legislative session, according to a news release from McCluske’s office.
The event will also feature a Q&A session at the end. Residents can submit questions online before Dec. 16. The submission form and Zoom link for the event can be found at Bit.ly/Dist13TownHall.
