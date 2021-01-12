Report: Drunk driver damages West Grand athletic field
The Kremmling Police Department has arrested a man in connection to damage done to the West Grand athletic field.
On Sunday, police received a report that the athletic field in Kremmling had been damaged by car that drove through the fence and onto the field.
Based on evidence at the field, police were able to identify a suspect, 51-year-old Cory J. Wilson, of Hot Sulphur Springs, who had been arrested around 10 p.m. Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence.
Police said damage to the car from the DUI stop Saturday night and debris found at the scene match up.
Wilson is charged with driving under the influence and stopping where prohibited. Kremmling police are also asking the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s office to amend the charges to include reckless driving, duty upon striking unattended property and duty to report accidents.
