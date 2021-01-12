 Report: Drunk driver damages West Grand athletic field | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Report: Drunk driver damages West Grand athletic field

News News |

McKenna Harford
  

The West Grand athletic field was damaged when a drunk driver took out the fence and drove onto the field on Saturday evening.
Courtesy Kremmling Police Department

The Kremmling Police Department has arrested a man in connection to damage done to the West Grand athletic field.

On Sunday, police received a report that the athletic field in Kremmling had been damaged by car that drove through the fence and onto the field.

Based on evidence at the field, police were able to identify a suspect, 51-year-old Cory J. Wilson, of Hot Sulphur Springs, who had been arrested around 10 p.m. Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence.

Police said damage to the car from the DUI stop Saturday night and debris found at the scene match up.

Wilson is charged with driving under the influence and stopping where prohibited. Kremmling police are also asking the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s office to amend the charges to include reckless driving, duty upon striking unattended property and duty to report accidents.

Kremmling police arrested one man in connection with the damage, who faces charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving and failing to report an accident.
Courtesy Kremmling Police Department

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more