Report: Drunk Winter Park man tried to elude police after taking woman’s dog

A Winter Park man was arrested after he allegedly stole a woman’s dog and drove away from the scene of an altercation with her while police were investigating the incident.

On July 19, Fraser Winter Park Police saw two cars parked at Winter Park Town Hall lot around 1 a.m., and a man and a woman could be heard yelling, according to the arrest affidavit.

When police approached the area, the woman told them that the man, identified as Franklin Rabe, 28, had broken into her house and taken her dog. The affidavit says Rabe had watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.

While police were speaking to the woman, Rabe allegedly got into his car and left the scene despite being told by officers that he wasn’t allowed to leave.

Police reportedly followed him about 400 yards with their emergency lights and sirens on, though Rabe allegedly didn’t stop until he was at his home, where police arrested him.

According to the affidavit, Rabe told officers he had gone to get his dog from the woman’s house but left with both her dog and his. The affidavit says he told police he saw the woman parked in the town hall lot when he was heading home and stopped to tell her he had her dog.

However, the woman told officers that she and Rabe had gotten into a verbal argument earlier in the day that led to Rabe breaking into her home and taking her dog. While at the woman’s home, Rabe allegedly called her 21 times in nine minutes and texted her, “I’m breaking in.”

She also told police that when Rabe pulled into the parking lot with her dog, she spoke to him with her car door and window closed and that Rabe forced the door open to continue the verbal argument before police intervened.

Rabe is charged with second degree burglary, vehicular eluding, criminal trespass, driving under the influence, obstructing a peace officer, harassment and theft. He’s scheduled to be in court on Aug. 26.