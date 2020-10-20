Report: Fight leaves one with broken arm, another arrested

Police arrested one man after a physical altercation at a Fraser home left another man with a broken arm.

Around 11 p.m. Oct. 1, police responded to a call about a fight at a Fraser home between two male residents, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says Kevin Crowe, 29, and his roommate had been drinking throughout the day when a fight broke out between them. A witness to the fight told police that while the two men were fighting, Crowe was hit in the head with a piece of firewood before pinning the other man down.

The witness tried to break up the fight and Crowe left the residence.

The other man in the fight allegedly told police he remembered arguing and being choked, but was unable to provide other details. He also denied hitting Crowe with firewood.

Both Crowe and the other man were taken to Middle Park Health to be treated. Crowe had a head injury he said was from falling down the stairs, while the other man had a broken arm.

Crowe is charged with second degree assault and is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 9. He bonded out of the Grand County Jail on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond on Oct. 2.