Report: Fraser man pointed gun at woman, pulled trigger during argument

Schutz



A Fraser man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly pointing a loaded weapon at his partner during an argument and pulling the trigger.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, Fraser Winter Park police responded to a call at a Fraser residence where a man, identified as John P. Schutz, 42, had allegedly pulled a gun on his partner after they had been drinking and he got angry.

According to the arrest affidavit, Schutz’s partner told police that he pointed the gun at her face and she heard a click that sounded like him pulling the trigger. She continued by saying that she punched him, causing him to drop the gun, before taking it and hiding it.

Police later inspected the gun and found it was loaded but did not have a round in the chamber. That is why police believe the gun did not discharge during the argument, according to the affidavit.

When police asked Schutz what happened, he allegedly told them that he had gotten mad because his partner had accused him of things he didn’t do, though he couldn’t recall what she had accused him of.

He denied pointing the gun at her, but remembered her hiding the gun.

Schutz was charged with first degree attempted murder, menacing and prohibited use of a weapon. He remains in the Grand County Jail on a $10,000 bond.