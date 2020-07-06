Report: Granby woman charged for brandishing handgun during argument over loud music

A Granby woman was arrested after she allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at two men in the parking lot of a Winter Park motel.

Around 6 p.m. June 25, Fraser Winter Park Police responded to a call about a woman pointing a firearm at two men in the motel’s parking lot. According to the arrest affidavit, the motel owners told police which room the woman was in and officers found Shirley Siebenthal, 47, in the room.

When police her asked what happened, Siebenthal reportedly told officers that two men were parked in a van outside the motel playing loud music and being disorderly, so she confronted them.

According to the affidavit, Siebenthal admitted she pointed her Ruger SP101 at the two men during the argument. She also allegedly admitted to knocking off the hood ornament on their van.

The affidavit says the handgun was loaded, but remained in its holster when Siebenthal brandished the firearm. The report estimates damage to the van at $100.

When police entered Siebenthal’s room to take her handgun, the affidavit says, the officer found marijuana paraphernalia and open bottles of alcohol. Siebenthal allegedly told police she smoked marijuana and drank wine about 20 minutes before to the incident.

According to the affidavit, Siebenthal’s breathalyzer test showed a blood-alcohol content of .026.

Siebenthal was charged with felony menacing, prohibited use of weapons and criminal mischief. She is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. July 13.