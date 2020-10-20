Report: Man arrested after hitting car with door

A man who allegedly hit a car with the car door of the vehicle he was in is facing a criminal mischief charge for causing over $1,000 in damage.

Around 3 p.m. on Oct. 6, police responded to a report of a Subaru being hit with another car door in a grocery store parking lot, leading to significant damage. When police arrived, the man who allegedly caused the damage was no longer on scene, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers found Justin Butera, 46, nearby and the affidavit says he told police he was the person who had struck the Subaru with a door.

The affidavit adds that the damage to the Subaru, described as a silver dollar sized dent that had removed paint and exposed metal, is estimated to exceed $1,000.

Butera also had an active warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear on a DUI charge in Grand County, according to the affidavit.

Butera is charged with felony criminal mischief and is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 17. He bonded out of the Grand County Jail on a $750 personal recognizance bond on Oct. 7.