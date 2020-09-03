Report: Man arrested after meth, LSD, ecstasy found in car
Colorado State Patrol made an arrest after allegedly finding methamphetamine, LSD and ecstasy during an August traffic stop on State Highway 9.
Around 9:20 p.m. Aug. 21, state patrol pulled over Chad Bosco, 50, for going 85 mph in a 65 mph zone on Highway 9 in Grand County north of Green Mountain Reservoir, according to the arrest affidavit.
The affidavit says that Bosco couldn’t provide proof of insurance, and the officer noticed signs Bosco was under the influence of drugs.
Bosco also had an extraditable warrant out for his arrest, according to the affidavit.
When the officer searched Bosco’s car, he allegedly found methamphetamine, paraphernalia, LSD tabs, a white rock Bosco allegedly identified as ecstasy, liquid LSD gummies, needles and the prescription drug Adderall.
Bosco was charged with speeding, failing to present insurance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
He is scheduled to be in court at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User