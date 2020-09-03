Report: Man arrested after meth, LSD, ecstasy found in car

Colorado State Patrol made an arrest after allegedly finding methamphetamine, LSD and ecstasy during an August traffic stop on State Highway 9.

Around 9:20 p.m. Aug. 21, state patrol pulled over Chad Bosco, 50, for going 85 mph in a 65 mph zone on Highway 9 in Grand County north of Green Mountain Reservoir, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says that Bosco couldn’t provide proof of insurance, and the officer noticed signs Bosco was under the influence of drugs.

Bosco also had an extraditable warrant out for his arrest, according to the affidavit.

When the officer searched Bosco’s car, he allegedly found methamphetamine, paraphernalia, LSD tabs, a white rock Bosco allegedly identified as ecstasy, liquid LSD gummies, needles and the prescription drug Adderall.

Bosco was charged with speeding, failing to present insurance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He is scheduled to be in court at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6.