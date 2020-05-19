Report: Man arrested for harassing, assaulting partner

Authorities have arrested a Grand County man on allegations he assaulted his partner on more than one occasion.

Jason Strickland, 39, faces charges of harassment, second degree assault and false imprisonment, according to his arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says Kremmling Police responded to a call about a woman being abused and held against her will around 9:20 p.m. April 4 at a local residence. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Strickland and his partner, who both confirmed a verbal argument had occurred.

However, once Strickland stepped back inside, the woman told police that he had slapped the hat off her head during the argument and that, while she was previously living with Strickland, he had choked her.

According to the affidavit, about a week prior to Strickland’s arrest, he and the woman were driving in a car when an altercation began that led to the woman trying to exit the car. Strickland allegedly refused to let her out and smashed her phone.

Later that day, Strickland is alleged to have choked the woman multiple times in his home until she freed herself and went to a neighbor’s house to stay the night.

According to the affidavit, the woman told police she did not say anything prior to April 4 because she was afraid of retaliation. The responding officer connected the woman with a safe place to stay, the affidavit says.

Strickland is scheduled for arraignment at 10 a.m. June 30.