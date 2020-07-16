Report: Man arrested for stalking, harassing former partner

A Grand County man was arrested for harassment and stalking, among other charges, after he allegedly showed up at his former partner’s house and slashed the tires of two cars.

On June 29, police responded to a call at a Granby residence where a man, identified as Brandon Scarbrough, 29, had broken in and then slashed car tires, according to a warrant for his arrest.

The resident is known to have been in a previous intimate relationship with Scarbrough that ended in civil protection orders, the warrant says. There is also a previous history, described in the warrant, of Scarbrough going to his former partners’ residence and damaging property.

Around 10:30 p.m. June 29, Scarbrough allegedly texted his former partner 22 times within 30 minutes without receiving a response, saying he would be coming over and threatened to hurt any guests that may be there.

According to the warrant, the resident was asleep when she awoke to Scarbrough standing over her bed, taking photographs of her. After a short verbal disturbance, Scarbrough allegedly left the house.

Scarbrough’s former partner allegedly heard a hissing noise and went outside, where she asked Scarbrough if he was slashing the tires of her car and her guest’s car, to which he said yes.

The warrant describes one tire slashed on the resident’s car and three tires slashed, and the fourth damaged, on her guest’s car. It estimates around $600 in damage.

After police arrived at the residence, Scarbrough’s former partner again received a barrage of 19 text messages from him, including one expressing his displeasure at her calling the police.

The warrant also describes a similar incident on June 23, where police responded to Scarbrough’s former partner’s house after Scarbrough allegedly damaged the windshield of a different guest.

Scarbrough is facing stalking, burglary, harassment and criminal mischief charges. He is scheduled to be in court at 10 a.m. July 28.