Report: Man arrested trying to elude police

Kaden Brocke



A driver who slid out on an icy road while allegedly trying to avoid a traffic stop in Winter Park is facing a felony vehicular eluding charge.

During patrol around midnight on Feb. 1, an officer saw a gray Toyota run a stop sign at US Highway 40 and Hi Country Haus Drive, according to an arrest affidavit. The Toyota continued onto the highway and was weaving when the officer turned on their lights to stop the car.

Instead of stopping, the affidavit says the Toyota began speeding and sliding on the road before spinning to a stop. The driver tried to keep going but was blocked by snow and the officer’s patrol car.

The driver, identified as Kaden J. Brocke, 24, was arrested and the officer noted Brocke seemed intoxicated. The affidavit says the office also saw a vodka bottle in Brocke’s car.

Brocke allegedly refused to get in the police car and tried to pull away from the arresting officer.

Once at the Grand County Jail, Brocke’s preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of .104%. The legal blood alcohol concentration in Colorado is .08%.

Brocke is charged with felony vehicular eluding, misdemeanor resisting arrest and driving under the influence, as well as traffic infractions of speeding, illegal lane changes, reckless driving and an open alcohol container.

Brocke posted a $2,000 personal recognizance bond on Feb. 1. He is scheduled to be in court on March 29.