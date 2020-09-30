Report: Man caught bringing meth into jail after running from officers

A man who was arrested after he allegedly tried to avoid a traffic stop was also charged with bringing methamphetamine into the Grand County Jail.

According to the arrest affidavit, Fraser Winter Park Police saw a blue Tahoe role through a neighborhood stop sign around 7 p.m. Sept. 19 in Fraser.

The affidavit says the officer turned on his lights and followed the Tahoe, but the driver didn’t pull over and continued through several more stop signs, turned without signaling and was speeding slightly.

The Tahoe reportedly stopped in a driveway, where the driver, identified as Christopher Carnahan, 37, got out and ran inside a house before he was arrested.

A police officer with a K-9 arrived, and the dog allegedly alerted officers to the presence of a controlled substance. No drugs were found in the Tahoe, but officers did find a pipe with white residue inside the house.

According to the affidavit, Carnahan told police he smoked marijuana before driving.

When police searched him at the jail, they allegedly found a small plastic bag with methamphetamine in it.

Carnahan was charged with possession of a controlled substance, introducing contraband, vehicular eluding, driving while under the influence, failing to stop at stop signs, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license.

He bonded out of the Grand County Jail on Sept. 21 on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond. He is scheduled to be in court Oct. 27.