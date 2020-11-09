Report: Man caught lying to police red-handed charged with trespassing, fraudulent possession of banking information

Police arrested a man who was allegedly caught trespassing on a property outside Kremmling and found with banking information for several different people or companies in his possession.

Around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 20, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of trespassing on a property off US Highway 40. According to an arrest affidavit, the property manager had detained 46-year-old James Guidice.

The property manager told police that the property has been targeted before and lock on the gate to the property was cut on Oct. 17. A car hauler trailer was broken into and a box of keys went missing.

When police asked Guidice what he was doing on the property now, the affidavit says that he told them he was there to check on a friend who he thought lived there.

According to the affidavit, Guidice used the property manager’s name when he told officers he was looking for the friend, but Guidice did not recognize that the property manager was actually standing next to the officers at the time.

Guidice also allegedly told police the gate was unlocked when he entered the property, but the property manager said that the lock had been cut again.

While police were arresting Guidice, officers found about 30 keys on him, as well as a debit card, bank statements and checks from at least five different people or companies, the affidavit says.

Additionally, police reportedly found a baggy of white powder on Guidice, which he identified as “magic dried cactus powder,” though police suspect it’s methamphetamine.

Guidice is charged with trespassing on agriculture land, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, theft and possession of a bank financial device.

He bonded out of the Grand County Jail on Oct. 21 on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond that has since been reinstated since Guidice failed to appear in court.

Guidice is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 8.