Report: Man charged with trespassing after running from fight, breaking into woman’s home

Cameron Begay



Police arrested a man who allegedly entered a Kremmling home after running away from an altercation, in which he was accused of threatening another man with a knife.

Officers responded to a home in Raynor’s Trailer Park around 1 a.m. Friday, where a man told police he had been threatened with a knife by Cameron Begay, 27.

The man had invited Begay over for dinner and later asked him to leave, according to Begay’s arrest affidavit.

The man said that Begay ran from his house after threatening him and dropped the knife when he was leaving. A neighbor added that she heard two loud pops and saw two people running from her neighbor’s house.

Police were searching the area with a K-9 unit when a woman ran toward the officers crying and saying a man matching Begay’s description had just been inside her house. She said she was upstairs when her dogs started barking and went downstairs to find a man standing in her home.

The affidavit says the woman yelled at the man to get out, but he told her it was alright because he used to live there before leaving out the backdoor.

When police resumed their search, a police K-9 tracked Begay to a different residential yard. Police commanded Begay at gunpoint to put his hands up and roll over onto his stomach before handcuffing him.

Begay told officers that he had been running from someone who wanted to harm him and they were using excessive force. However, the affidavit says Begay didn’t answer questions about what exactly had happened or from whom or what he was running.

Begay was charged with felony trespassing and menacing. He is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.