Report: Man hurt officer while fleeing from Kremmling traffic stop

Joshua Mauer



A man who allegedly ran away from a traffic stop in Kremmling is facing an assault charge for injuries a Colorado State Patrol officer suffered during the stop.

Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 27, a Colorado State Patrol officer pulled over a gray sedan driven by Joshua Mauer, 32, in Kremmling. According to an arrest affidavit, the officer had noticed a crack in the windshield and discovered there were active warrants for the owner of the car.

When the CSP officer asked for Mauer’s license, he allegedly told the officer his license had been taken away and gave a different first name before confirming his identity through his social security number.

According to the affidavit, the CSP officer told Mauer that he was under arrest and grabbed the car door handle when Mauer drove off. The officer suffered multiple injuries, including sprains to both wrists, cuts on his hands and muscle pain, when he was knocked to the ground as Mauer drove off.

Officers pursued Mauer for several blocks before losing sight of the car. Kremmling police later found the gray sedan with Mauer’s passenger, identified as Brittany Sprayberry, 30, still inside. Sprayberry was arrested and faces a felony charge of being an accessory to a crime.

Police then received a tip that Mauer may have gotten into a new car described as a white sedan. Around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27, an officer stopped a white car matching the description of the one linked to Mauer.

The arrest affidavit says the driver was acting odd and eventually told police that Mauer had gotten into her car and told her to drive. She also told officers that Mauer was hiding in a storage locker waiting for her.

Officers surrounded the storage unit, and after an hour or so, Mauer stepped outside and was arrested.

He is charged with felony assault, two counts of felony vehicular eluding, misdemeanor counts of false reporting and driving under restraint, as well as driving with obstructed vision.

Mauer remains in the Grand County Jail on a $20,000 cash or surety bond. He is scheduled for court on Tuesday. Sprayberry is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 30.