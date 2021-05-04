Report: Man tried to bring almost 30 grams of meth into county jail

Nowell



A man is facing charges for allegedly carrying almost 30 grams of methamphetamine into the Grand County Jail.

According to the arrest affidavit, police tried to get the driver of a silver pickup truck that was speeding and weaving to pull over around 1:45 a.m. April 24 on US Highway 34 outside Granby, but the truck kept going for about a mile before stopping.

The affidavit says the driver, identified as Dax T. Nowell, 34, exited his truck at the request of an officer, who noticed Nowell had glassy eyes, an unsteady gait and slurred speech. An officer also allegedly saw an open alcoholic beverage in the center console of Nowell’s truck.

Nowell reportedly refused a voluntary field sobriety test and would not consent to blood-alcohol content testing. In addition, his driving privileges had been revoked.

Police arrested Nowell, and he allegedly told them that he had nothing on him of note and was taken to the Grand County Jail.

At the jail, a search of Nowell revealed a pill bottle and a foil packet that had been tucked in his groin area, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit adds that the pill bottle, a small plastic bag inside it and a foil packet all contained crystalized rocks that an officer identified as meth. In total, the suspected narcotics weighed 29.5 grams.

Nowell was charged with three felonies, including driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband. He is also facing charges of driving a vehicle without a license, speeding, weaving and possessing an open container of alcohol.

In Colorado, a DUI charge is typically a misdemeanor but can be prosecuted as a felony after repeated offenses.

Nowell is scheduled to be in court on May 4.