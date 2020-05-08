Report: Man violated public health order during assault

A 44-year-old man was arrested last month on allegations he trespassed at a Kremmling hotel, assaulted another man and violated the state’s public health order while showing signs he might have been infected with COVID-19.

Christopher Gunn has been charged with second degree assault and second degree criminal trespassing in addition to violating the public health order that was in place April 1. Gunn’s arrest warrant describes an incident in which he punched a 55-year-old man in the face, causing an orbital fracture.

The warrant says the 55-year-old told police he and Gunn were involved in a dispute about a woman who had stayed at the hotel. The man said Gunn came to the hotel believing that the man had insulted the woman. Gunn allegedly yelled at and shoved the 55-year-old man and would not leave when asked to do so.

The man was hit in the face and fell, the warrant said. Gunn then left the scene with the woman. Another man who lives at the hotel said he witnessed the altercation and recorded a part of the alleged incident.

The responding officer contacted the woman and met with her. She did not initially claim to know Gunn, but later said that, after hearing she had been insulted, Gunn asked to go to the hotel to talk to the man, according to the warrant. The woman said she did not expect a fight to occur.

The warrant adds that the Kremmling officer who responded to the hotel was later told by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office that Gunn had been seen at Middle Park Medical Center the day before and was advised he had symptoms of COVID-19. Gunn allegedly refused to be tested.

He was discharged and contacted by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, who advised him to self-isolate and comply with state orders to stay at home.

County officials determined that Gunn was a probable positive for COVID-19 and worked to house Gunn, who is homeless. Gunn was housed in Hot Sulphur Springs and told to self-isolate. The sheriff’s office later learned about Gunn being in Kremmling and allegedly committing the assault.

Gunn’s arraignment is scheduled for June 30.