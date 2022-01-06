Report: Passenger fights police during traffic stop

Jeremy Mose



A man is facing a felony arrest charge after allegedly fighting police officers while they were arresting him.

During a traffic stop around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on US Highway 40, the passenger, Jeremy B. Mose, 29, threatened to fight responding police officers, according to his arrest affidavit.

Mose allegedly got out of the car with fists clenched in a fighting stance when an officer pointed a taser at Mose and said he would be tased if he didn’t stop. Officers noted Mose looked intoxicated.

The affidavit says multiple officers grabbed Mose’s arms and arrested him while he struggled. Mose allegedly continued to struggle and resist getting into the police car.

Once inside, Mose kicked the car doors and the ceiling, as well as banged his head on the window, according to the affidavit.

Officers secured Mose’s legs with leg irons. While they were trying to tie his legs with rope, Mose allegedly kicked at the officers and bit one of their gloves.

While being transported to the jail, the affidavit says Mose continued to struggle and spit on the windows of the car.

A protection order issued by the Grand County District Court in 2019 requires Mose to not possess or consume alcohol until January 2026.

Mose is charged with felony second-degree assault, misdemeanor obstructing government operations, resisting arrest and violating a protection order.

Mose is being held at the Grand County Jail on a $3,000 cash or surety bond. He is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 11.