Report: Police arrest woman with 13 grams of meth

Police arrested a woman who allegedly planned to sell around 13 grams of methamphetamine to pay her rent.

During a parole home visit on Aug. 18, Grand County Sheriff’s Office deputies allegedly found 13.4 grams of methamphetamine on Lee Williams, 46, who was visiting the homeowner that day, according to a warrant for Williams’ arrest.

The affidavit states that Williams told police she owed around $3,000 in rent and had gone to Denver on Aug. 16 to purchase 28 grams of methamphetamine for $400 to sell to cover her rent.

Police questioned whether Williams had bought and transported the meth for another person to sell, but Williams allegedly said she wasn’t working with anyone.

Williams was arrested Sept. 1 and bonded out of jail.

Williams faces felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of a controlled substance. She is scheduled to be in court at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 1.

Grand County residents struggling to pay rent can reach out to Mountain Family Center, which offers housing and utility assistance, as well as the Grand Foundation, which runs both the Winter Park and Grand County housing assistance funds.