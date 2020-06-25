Report: Police discover 24 grams of cocaine at Grand Lake man’s home

A Grand Lake man was arrested Sunday after police allegedly found over 24 grams of cocaine at his residence.

Around 7 p.m. on June 21, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the Grand Lake residence of Hayden Burke, 63.

According to Burke’s arrest affidavit, officers found a medium sized plastic bag with a white powdery substance consistent with cocaine inside a men’s shaving bag in Burke’s bedroom during the search. Also inside the shaving bag were plastic baggies and a scale.

The affidavit says Burke initially told police he didn’t know about the cocaine in his bedroom but later said the scale was for personal use. When police weighed the suspected drugs, the plastic bag contained around 24.3 grams, the affidavit said.

Burke faces one charge of possession of a controlled substance and one charge of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance. He is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. July 14.