Report: Woman beat up man who accidentally shot her in the head

A police report concerning a man who allegedly shot a woman in the head last week at Red Dirt Reservoir reveals more details about the incident, including that the man was intoxicated and didn’t intend to shoot the woman.

Around 9 p.m. Sept. 18, Grand County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a gunshot wound at the Red Dirt Reservoir after campers assisted a woman who was bleeding from the head.

According to the arrest affidavit, the woman and Phillip Garcia, 56, were camping at the reservoir together and had been drinking and arguing on and off throughout the day. Both Garcia and the woman are from the Denver metro area, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

When Garcia and the woman went to their tent to go to sleep, the affidavit continues, they began to argue again and Garcia allegedly pulled out a handgun. When he did, the firearm went off with the bullet hitting the woman in the head above her ear.

The affidavit adds that the woman told police she became angry after being shot and “whooped Garcia’s a–.” In Garcia’s booking photo, lacerations, bruises and red marks are clearly visible all over his face.

Nearby campers heard the gunshot and saw the woman leave the tent bleeding from her head, according to the affidavit. They told police they heard the woman shout, “You shot me.”

The affidavit adds that the campers and the woman told police Garcia had too much to drink that day.

Garcia allegedly told police that he had drank over half a bottle of liquor, he didn’t intentionally shot the woman, and that it was an accident.

The woman was taken to Middle Park Health-Kremmling and treated for her wound, described in the affidavit as a five inch laceration on her head.

Garcia faces charges of assault, menacing, possession of a weapon while intoxicated and reckless endangerment. He bonded out of the Grand County Jail on Sept. 21 on a $7,500 bond. He is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 6.