Report: Woman kicked officer in groin during arrest

A woman is facing a felony assault charge on allegations that she kicked a police officer in the groin while she was being arrested.

Shortly after midnight Oct. 24, Fraser Winter Park Police responded to a trespassing complaint and found Kimberly Delwiche, 37, knocking on someone else’s camper, according to an arrest affidavit.

The camper’s owners told police that they were sleeping when they heard someone rummaging around, went to investigate and discovered Delwiche was tossing some of their items outside their camper.

In the arrest affidavit, officers noted that Delwiche seemed intoxicated, had watery eyes, was unable to balance on her feet and smelled of alcohol. When police spoke with Delwiche, she allegedly told the officer he was being rude and walked away from the conversation. The officer then grabbed Delwiche and arrested her.

The affidavit says that, once under arrest, Delwiche dragged her feet and kicked at the police car. An officer reportedly warned her that she could be charged with resisting, and Delwiche responded by kicking him in the groin.

The affidavit says that Delwiche kicked the officer while facing him and acknowledging what he had just told her.

Delwiche was charged with felony burglary and assault, as well as misdemeanor harassment, criminal tampering, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest. She was released from the Grand County Jail on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.

Delwiche is scheduled to be in court Nov. 29. She is being represented by defense attorney Matthew Chaput.