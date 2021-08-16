Report: Woman threatened, chased man after pulling gun during fight

Casey Crawford



A woman is facing felony menacing charges after an alleged domestic dispute involving a gun spilled into the forest.

Around midnight July 25, police responded to Meadow Creek Reservoir in the Arapaho National Forest for a report of domestic violence and found Casey Crawford, 28, and her partner.

According to the affidavit for Crawford’s arrest, she and her partner told police they had gotten into a fight earlier in the day and she had grabbed a gun from her car during their argument, which caused her partner to hide in the forest.

The affidavit says Crawford’s partner told police she then put the gun away and yelled to him that she was grabbing a knife from her car before chasing after him.

According to the affidavit, Crawford denied ever actually having a knife but did confirm for police that her partner thought she had one. Crawford also allegedly admitted to pulling the gun, but couldn’t say why she did it.

Crawford also had a bloody lip. She reportedly told police it was from her partner throwing a chair at her, which the affidavit says he admitted doing.

Crawford was charged with two counts of felony menacing, misdemeanor harassment and prohibited use of a weapon. She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 23.