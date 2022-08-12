 Reporting from France | SkyHiNews.com
Reporting from France

Reporter Meg Soyars isn't at her desk at the Sky-Hi News Office, but is still at work penning articles from France. Meg is currently at a tiny village in the South of France, honing her writing skills at La Muse Writers and Artists Retreat.
Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

