Republican Randy George submits interest in becoming interim District 3 county commissioner

Randy George, pictured with his wife Lisa, submitted a letter of interest in becoming the interim District 3 county commissioner after Kris Manguso announced her resignation on June 15.

Randy George / Courtesy photo

Following District 3 County Commissioner Kris Manguso’s announcement that she will resign from her position on June 20, Randy George, a Republican and owner of Latino Ranch outside of Kremmling, announced to the Grand County Republican party’s vacancy committee that he would like to take over as interim District 3 commissioner in advance of the November election for the position.

George announced his candidacy for the role of commissioner back in March of 2022. Within hours of Manguso’s announcement, he called and emailed the vacancy committee, expressing interest in the interim position. George said that because the role Manguso vacated was filled by a Republican, it would be filled by a member of the same party. He said it would make sense for the current commissioners to appoint him, since he is the only Republican running for the seat in the fall.

George said he is qualified to step in because he has been in the county for over 40 years and has operated a business for all of that time.

“I also served for a while on the tourism board, and years ago, served several terms on the school board, so I come with this public service aspect,” he added.

As he’s geared up to run for the commission, he’s also made a point to attend county meetings.

“Since I announced my candidacy, I’ve been attending commissioner meetings for several months, trying to get up to speed on what is involved,” Georg said. “I’m learning how they operate and more and more details about the county and county business. Because of that, I have a pretty good beginning; better than anybody else who has not at this point served as a commissioner.”

George added that should the commissioners choose to appoint him, he will “come in and try to figure out (what the issues are in the county), and try to come up with reasonable solutions rather than, ‘I’m gonna promise this and that and the other thing, and then be hit by the reality of legal, financial and personnel restraints and realize I can’t do this or that.”

George said he believes the commissioners will make their decision by June 29. He added he believes Manguso has done a lot of good in the county.

“She’s served well as an employee before becoming a commissioner and now she’s taken position of director of development,” George said. “So I think she’ll do a great job there and be a benefit to the county. She has a lot more history with the county and politics than I have, so I have a lot to learn.”

Radio station KFFR 88.3 producer Steve Skinner will run against George for the District 3 commissioner seat in November.