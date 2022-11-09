Republican Randy George wins Grand County District 3 commissioner seat

Randy George

Randy George/Courtesy Photo

Republican Randy George ousted Democrat Steve Skinner in the race for Grand County District 3 County Commissioner.

As of 4:10 a.m. this morning, George had secured 53.54% of the vote, according to the final release tally from the Grand County Clerk and Recorder.

In a phone call, George said he will improve the board by “looking at each problem with a new set of eyes. So, give a fresh perspective on everything that comes up. A lot of what the commissioners do is predetermined by state statutes, or conditions of various contracts with state, or grants from federal government. But I’m going to try to look at each new thing with a new perspective.”

George became interim county commissioner on July 1, 2022, after Kris Manguso resigned from the position to become the Grand County community development director.

George was appointed by the Grand County Republican Party to hold the seat until Dec. 31. Following his appointment, he won the Republican primary for the position in an uncontested race.

In interviews during his campaign, he said that the county is at a “contentious cultural nexus” but that “important progress can be made through local, lawful and sensible action.” George identified those actions as impacting “the basics, like roads and law enforcement,” adding, “Not all problems are political, and therefore not all remedies should be expected through the political process.”

Of Grand County’s affordable housing crisis, he said, “It requires a multipronged approach including entities like the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership, private employers such as Winter Park Resort, the towns’ programs already underway, and the possibility of incentives for developers to include affordable units.”

And when asked about the role he will play as a county commissioner, he said that inasmuch as the board of county commissioners is only a “quasi-legislative body,” he will work to influence legislation through contacts with elected representatives at the state and federal levels.

At present, the commissioners are in the midst of their 2023 budgeting session. George says that as commissioner he will continue to make sure that the departments in the county have the resources they need to provide the services residents need. For example, he says, he’ll make sure that law enforcement can be property staffed “so we have the public safety side of that taking care of.”

This morning, Merrit Linke, the District 2 county commissioner, said he looked forward to continuing to work with George on the board. “He has a great background and brings thoughtfulness and wisdom to the BOCC. He asks great questions and tries to thoroughly understand all sides of an issue.”

George’s term as interim commissioner runs through the end of the year. He will officially take office during the first commissioners’ meeting in January 2023.