Rescuers responding to potential fall in Rocky Mountain National Park

Search and Rescue teams are en route to Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park after climbers witnessed rockfall and an avalanche in the couloir, where others were climbing.

Dreamweaver is a Grade III mixed rock-and-ice route that starts about 500 feet below and left of Flying Buttress on a Grade II snow field. The field eventually steepens and narrows after about 500 or 600 feet, right at the base of Flying Buttress.

Multiple other agencies are assisting in the response. A temporary flight restoration is in place, with Upper Beaver Meadows Road closed in case of potential air operations.

The rock fall and avalanche were first reported at 9 a.m., by other climbers in the area.

No other information about the condition of the three climbers is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.