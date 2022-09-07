Rescuers search for missing man near Heeney after he failed to return to hunting camp

A 50-year-old man is missing north of Silverthorne near Heeney. The man’s condition is unknown, Summit County Sheriff Jaimie FitzSimons said.

Crews were still searching as of 4 p.m., Summit County Rescue Group spokesperson Anna DeBattiste reported. Ground and aerial teams are searching for the man around Upper Cataract Lake.

The man was part of a hunting party camping near Upper Cataract Lake yesterday. After venturing out, the group split up, and the man did not return to camp

A search and rescue call went out Wednesday morning, Summit County Search and Rescue Group spokesperson Anna DeBattiste said.

At about 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office reported it was on scene and had requested the assistance of a Black Hawk helicopter from the Colorado National Guard High-Altitude Aviation Training Site in Eagle.

“They’re so far back, it would’ve been over a six-hour hike to reach them,” FitzSimons said.

The helicopter gives rescue crews a faster route to the search area, and the Black Hawk can haul more resources up than Flight for Life, which is also on the scene.