Restaurant workers, residents 50 and older can access vaccine on March 19

Most frontline essential workers, including food and restaurant staff, and residents over 50 years of age will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment announced that vaccinations for Phase 1B.4 would begin on March 19, with a goal to make vaccines eligible to the general public by May 1, as outlined by the federal government.

Phase 1B.4 includes people over 50, restaurant employees, frontline essential manufacturers, postal workers, public transportation staff, public health and human services employees, as well as adults who received a placebo in COVID-19 trials and people age 16-49 with one high risk condition.

However, Grand County Public Health notes the local vaccine supply has not kept up with the demand, causing some delays. The health department asks residents to be patient when waiting for a vaccine appointment.

Public health also continues to vaccinate Grand County’s population over 60 and grocery store employees. So far, public health has vaccinated over 4,300 people.

To sign up for a vaccine appointment, fill out the individual vaccine registration form at co.grand.co.us/vaccine.