RethinkAbility Ski Challenge begins Saturday

The National Sports Center for the Disabled has helped countless people rethink ability by offering a diverse lineup of adaptive sports programming. The NSCD is hosting a fundraiser through February to support the center.

NSCD/Courtesy photo

The RethinkAbility Ski Challenge is on now through Feb. 15 at Winter Park Resort.

This ski event, returning for its second year, challenges individuals to ski or ride the most vertical feet in one day at Winter Park Resort. Folks can pick a day through Feb. 15 and head to the slopes for some winter fun.

Each individual challenger will have the ability to skip lines during their challenge, which supports the National Sports Center for the Disabled.

Individual registration for this event is $75 with a $150 fundraising minimum that can be paid in full by the challenger or raised from friends and family through the NSCD RethinkAbility Ski Challenge fundraising platform.

Registration includes a participant bib to skip the lines on your ski day, a ski pass for the day unless you have an IKON or Winter Park Resort season pass, food and drink vouchers to be used at Winter Park Resort and a swag bag.

The challenge includes prizes from IKON, Meier Skis, Winter Park Resort lift passes, ski gear and more. For more or to sign up, https://nscd.org/events/rethinkability-ski-challenge/ .