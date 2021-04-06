Reusable bag fee to return in Fraser

Fraser’s reusable bag fee is set to return in May after the town paused the sustainability measure for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last spring, Fraser’s town board voted to pause the 10 cent reusable bag fee as part of the response to the pandemic. That fee will come back on May 1.

The fee applies to both paper and plastic bags, with some exceptions like pharmacy bags, and applies to most retailers in Fraser.

Winter Park, which had a similar bag fee that was put on hold for the pandemic, was scheduled to discuss bringing their fee back during their Tuesday meeting.