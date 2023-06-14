Ride the Rockies rolls on after route change Tuesday

A view of the tents cyclists set up at their campground behind the Grand Lake Center on June 13.

Brook Mark/Courtesy image

Cyclists participating in Ride the Rockies took an alternate route Tuesday, as the planned path through Rocky Mountain National Park on Trail Ridge Road closed due to adverse weather conditions.

The National Park’s Twitter account shared a view from the Alpine Visitor Center on Trail Ridge Road from around 8 a.m. when visibility was around 20 yards and there was light snow. Ride the Rockies had changed their plans even earlier, though, as they posted on Facebook at 2 a.m. announcing the route adjustment.

Riders started Tuesday from Estes Park, where they ended their Monday ride, but went south to Nederland instead of west to Grand Lake. After the 40-mile ride, participants rode shuttles to Grand Lake, where the events continued with minor schedule adjustments.

A Ride the Rockies cyclist hangs out near the lakefront in Grand Lake where the ride headquarters, featuring live music and a beer garden, was located June 13. Brook Mark/Courtesy image

Today’s ride from Grand Lake to Winter Park featured no route adjustments, and the schedule of festivities at Rendezvous Event Center has not changed. Events in Winter Park include food vendors, a beer garden and live music that starts at 6 p.m.