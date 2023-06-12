Ride the Rockies to make stops in Grand Lake and Winter Park this week

Participants in the 2018 Ride the Rockies make their way through Grand County.

Tyler Tomasello/Archive photo

Ride the Rockies , a bicycle tour with an annually varying route through Colorado’s mountains, will make stops in Grand Lake and Winter Park this year. The event starts June 11 in Fort Collins, and riders will stop in Grand Lake June 13 and Winter Park June 14.

The 49-mile route into Grand Lake will take riders from Estes Park, over Trail Ridge Road and into Gene Stover Park, where the ride headquarters will be. The headquarters will open at 10 a.m., close at 8 p.m. and feature vendors like Smoothie Revolution, two catering companies and a Ska Brewing beer garden.

Besides beer, the headquarters’ entertainment includes bands playing live music from 2-8 p.m., two movie screenings and an alternative health fair featuring a CBD specialist, massage therapist and sound bathing.

Winter Park’s ride headquarters will be at the Rendezvous Event Center the next day. After covering the 48-mile route from Grand Lake to Winter Park, riders will enjoy food from Granby Ranch’s First Chair Café and the Lion’s Club of Grand County, among other vendors, at the headquarters.

Vicious Cycle Brewery will operate the beer garden in Winter Park, which will open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

To help keep riders and drivers safe while around 2,000 cyclists make their way around the route, Sgt. Marshall Schwarz of the Colorado State Patrol said he and six officers on motorcycles will travel with the event.

Schwarz and the officers will spread out among the riders and provide support in areas with curves and limited shoulders, he said. There will be other state troopers stationed at major intersections along the route as well.

In Grand County, there will be troopers at the intersections of U.S. Highway 34 and Portal Road to help riders in and out of Grand Lake; Highway 34 and U.S. Highway 40 to help bikers turn towards Winter Park; Highway 40 and Village Road to help cyclists go to the aid station in Granby Ranch; and Highway 40 and Rendezvous Way to help riders get into the Winter Park ride headquarters.

Troopers at intersections will direct traffic when needed and act as a reminder to drivers and cyclists to share the road safely. Schwarz said the Colorado Department of Transportation will put messages on variable message boards along the route to make drivers aware of the event as well.

Schwarz said Stadium Medical will have ambulances traveling with the riders as well, and State Patrol works with local law enforcement and EMS to have contingency plans in place for anything that may happen on race day.

To find more information about Ride the Rockies and its stops in Grand County, visit RideTheRockies.com .