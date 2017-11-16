Ridesharing app Lyft partners with Winter Park Express

A new partnership between Winter Park Resort, Amtrak and Lyft is making it a little easier for skiers and boarders to reach the mountains this winter. Lyft, a nation-wide rideshare company, signed on to be the presenting sponsor of the 2018 Amtrak Winter Park Express, and will offer discounted rides to and from Denver Union Station to catch the Amtrak up to the resort.

"Riding the Winter Park Express to the mountains is a beloved Colorado tradition so we are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor just as we launch Lyft in the mountains," said Gabe Cohen, general manager for Lyft Colorado. "This year skiers and snowboarders will be able to get an affordable and reliable ride to Denver Union Station to ride the train to and from the slopes."

New customers can use the promo code "AMTRAKLYFT" to receive $5 off their first four rides, and can select from larger vehicles to carry their boards and skis. Lyft passengers can now also order a Lyft from the Amtrak mobile app.

Seasonal service will begin on Jan. 5 and will run every Saturday and Sunday through March 25. The service will also be available on three additional Fridays on Jan. 5, Feb. 2 and March 2.

Amtrak trains depart from Union Station at 7:00 a.m. and arrive at the resort around 9:00 a.m. They depart from Winter Park Resort at 4:30 p.m. and arrive back at Union Station at 6:40 p.m.

The goal of the sponsorship and the Winter Park Express is to allow visitors to come to the resort without having to brave I-70 and Highway 40.

"Our goal is to get people to the slopes, and with new discounts and our partnership with Lyft, it's as simple as opening the app," said Ryan Blanchard, director of Corporate Partnerships at Winter Park Resort. " Lyft is an ideal partner in today's world and we are enthusiastic about all the can offer our skiers and riders who are loyal to snow and the Winter Park Express experience."