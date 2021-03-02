RMNP camping permits open March 8

Technical difficulties on the National Park Service’s website for wilderness backcountry camping permits has pushed the launch to March 8.

The website originally planned to be open for reservations of camping permits on Monday, but technical issues caused a delay. Reservations will instead open online at 8 a.m. March 8.

“We continue to work with Pay.gov to ensure a smooth payment experience for the online wilderness backcountry camping permit reservation system,” Kyle Patterson, spokesperson for Rocky Mountain National Park, said.

To reserve a permit at Rocky, go to nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/wilderness-camping.htm.

Patterson added that more information about the implementation of the reservation will be released later this week.

This is the first year the National Park Service has gone to online only camping permit reservations. No in-person permits will be offered this year.

Rocky expects there to be fewer available campsites this year due to burn damage in and around camping sites from the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires.

Permits are required for overnight camping in Rocky year-round.