Road closure at Berthoud Pass due to avalanche

As of 2 p.m. today, the Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Berthoud Pass at mile marker 238.5 due to an avalanche. Officials say that drivers should expect long-term delays and it is unknown when the highway will reopen.

The snow slide, which was 100 yards long and 6-8 feet deep, has blocked both lanes of U.S. Highway 40, about three miles east of Winter Park.

“CDOT is clearing the roadway and is working with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center,” said Elise Thatcher, the northwest Colorado regional communications manager.

CDOT stated that an alternate route would be US 40 west to Colorado 9 south, then to Interstate 70.

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department shared this photo of the April 11 avalanche on Berthoud Pass on their Facebook page.

Fraser Winter Park Police Department/Courtesy Photo

On Monday at about 6:40 p.m. there was an avalanche on the U.S. 40 on the north side of Berthoud Pass that shut down the highway from approximately 1:48-2:15 p.m. The avalanche took place in almost the same area of today’s avalanche, between mileposts 237-238.

A view of the April 11 snow slide from below.

Madison Tonn/Courtesy Photo

Visit CoTrip.org to stay updated.